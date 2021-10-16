Bring F-35 here for a test flight -- Kevin Spitler

According to Military News, the United States has over 283 deployed F-35 fighter jets.
So it seems to me that there is no reason why the Air Force could not bring several to Madison for demonstrations of takeoffs and landings. Spectators with decibel measuring devices in various neighborhoods around Truax Field could judge for themselves whether the noise and vibrations are tolerable for each community.
It won’t necessarily solve the issue, but it would at least inform the debate.
Kevin Spitler, Middleton