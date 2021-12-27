Bring back Wisconsin Badgers baseball program -- Mary Price

With all the publicity about the retirement of former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, nothing has been said about his failure to bring back baseball to UW-Madison, or his unwillingness to discuss it. Title IX was accomplished, which was the reason to drop baseball. And at this point, the football stadium is more than sufficiently improved.
The popularity of baseball in Wisconsin includes the Milwaukee Brewers and their farm team in Appleton. It includes other university campuses and Dynie Mansfield Stadium at Memorial High School in Madison (which was named after a great baseball coach).
Saseball at UW-Madison is clearly needed. Perhaps the new athletic director will bring baseball back.
Mary Price, Lake Mills