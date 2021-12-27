 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bring back Wisconsin Badgers baseball program -- Mary Price
0 comments

Bring back Wisconsin Badgers baseball program -- Mary Price

  • 0

With all the publicity about the retirement of former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, nothing has been said about his failure to bring back baseball to UW-Madison, or his unwillingness to discuss it. Title IX was accomplished, which was the reason to drop baseball. And at this point, the football stadium is more than sufficiently improved.

The popularity of baseball in Wisconsin includes the Milwaukee Brewers and their farm team in Appleton. It includes other university campuses and Dynie Mansfield Stadium at Memorial High School in Madison (which was named after a great baseball coach).

Saseball at UW-Madison is clearly needed. Perhaps the new athletic director will bring baseball back.

Mary Price, Lake Mills

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics