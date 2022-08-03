Bring back the draft for free college -- Mike Badger

In a very dangerous world, America is experiencing a huge shortfall in recruiting for all the Armed Services. Only about a quarter of young people are qualified to serve for medical or moral reasons, in part because of obesity.

We should do a couple things to cure this national security issue. First, bring back the draft with no deferral. At 18 you go to training if medically and morally fit.

Decades ago as an infantry company commander, I learned that the best troops were high school graduates, many of whom played a team sport. If well led, they would do anything you asked.

Second, as a reward, pay the total cost of a college education or the equivalent. Another option could be to grant citizenship to young undocumented immigrants. If willing to defend the country, they should be granted citizenship when they have honorably served for four years.

Many argue that student loans should be forgiven. I believe that a fully funded college education as a reward for serving our country is a much better option. We live in a world dominated by authoritarian leaders who wish us ill. We need a creative solution.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb