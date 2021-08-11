Bring back the Bucks' Milk House -- Russell Beckman

It was very cool to see the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA title. It helped ease the sting of the $250 million Wisconsin taxpayers contributed to building the Fiserv Forum.
When I passed through the gates to this year’s Wisconsin State Fair, I was looking forward to my annual stop at the Milwaukee Bucks Milk House for some cold flavored milk.
The milk shack has its roots in the philanthropy of Herb Kohl, a former Wisconsin U.S. senator and Bucks owner who is largely credited with saving the team from moving to greener pastures.
Kohl understood the value of selling flavored milk at a loss to fair visitors. He knew he was creating brand loyalty and a way for regular Wisconsin people to connect with him and his team. It was a very wise long-term vision.
Like me, many thousands of fair visitors likely felt abandoned after finding the Bucks milk stand shut down. No cold flavored milk for Wisconsin families this year.
The Bucks' billionaire owners declined to foster and further develop the positive feelings of their fans. Instead they blundered and told regular Wisconsin citizens, whose tax contributions helped the Bucks succeed, their role is not appreciated.