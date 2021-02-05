Briggs is ready to serve schools -- Scott Prinster

I’ll be voting for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent of public instruction, and I hope that you’ll join me in doing the same.
Briggs now serves as one of Wisconsin’s assistant state superintendents, and it’s under her leadership there that I’ve come to admire her qualities as a strong and effective leader. I have seen how she surrounds herself with competent people and encourages them to become even more effective. I know that her administration would bring together the hardest workers in our state, rather than the easy and comfortable choices.
What makes me proudest of my work with her is her visible commitment to educational equity. She has pushed hard for our division to acknowledge where we must do better for our students -- all of them -- even when that push has been uncomfortable for some.
Briggs has demonstrated her lifelong commitment to Wisconsin’s public education. While some educators are caught by surprise in what state leadership asks of them, she has already shown that she is able to get things done, even in the messy world of politics.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Briggs on Feb. 16.
Scott Prinster, Madison, staff member, Division of Academic Excellence, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction