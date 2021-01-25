Briggs has courage to improve schools -- Chris Gleason

The quote "A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for" (often attributed to John A. Shedd) reflects the courage and determination I see in state superintendent candidate Sheila Briggs.
Soon we will select a new state superintendent to lead us through an important time in Wisconsin. We need a candidate who has both the vision and experience to navigate these challenging conditions.
Briggs has a vision for our public schools that get to the heart of every school -- relationships, trust, curiosity and excellence. I believe in her goal to reduce the use of high stakes assessments by focusing on multiple measures of data. I believe in her support of educators and her determination to inspire young people to consider this noble profession. I believe in her vision of public schools and the essential role they play in every community. I believe in Brigg's focus on equity, social justice and the promise of "every child, every day."
She is an inspirational leader who cares deeply about Wisconsin's children and the future of our schools. She is dedicated, fierce and capable. I cannot think of a better person to take the helm as our new state superintendent.
Chris Gleason, Sun Prairie