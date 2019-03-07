Recently I was privileged to meet a dynamic candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court when he spoke at the monthly meeting of the Columbia County Republican Party in Columbus.
Judge Brian Hagedorn deeply believes in the separation of judicial, legislative and executive powers and further believes that a Supreme Court justice should make nonpartisan decisions based solely on the law and not on personal biases.
His background as a father of five (one adopted), his experience in the judicial system, love for Wisconsin, and his strong moral values embedded in his Christian beliefs are all strong indicators that he would take this position seriously and conduct himself as a justice for the Supreme Court should.
Nancy Wild, Columbus