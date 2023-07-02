I could not agree more with last Sunday's State Journal editorial in support of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, "High court needs more Hagedorns."
I must confess that, prior to his election, based solely on his position in one area, I did not support Justice Hagedorn's election. But as the editorial noted, in contrast to the way Justice Rebecca Bradley allows her partisan beliefs to influence her decisions, Hagedorn has consistently displayed his judicial independence and a steady approach to the law. That is exactly what we need in what Bradley herself describes as our current state of "chaos."
As the editorial wisely concluded, “Wisconsin should happily keep Hagedorn and dismiss Bradley's vindictive suggestion that Hagedorn needs to go.”
People are also reading…
Denise Beckfield, Verona