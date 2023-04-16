When the Milwaukee Brewers had a golden opportunity to make a statement about excessive alcohol consumption, did they reach out and grab it? No.

Brewers among teams to extend beer sales as pitch clock shortens games To combat the time crunch of shorter games, the Brewers, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Twins have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season.

The only thing they reached out for were the beer taps, to keep the alcohol flowing through an extra inning each game.

Wisconsin residents consume more beer per capita most other states, not something to boast about, unless you're the far-too-influential Tavern League.

The Brewers have fewer World Series appearances than every team except one, a very humbling statistic.

Maybe the team management's plan to retain fans is to keep them inebriated rather than spend the necessary money to field a team with a shot at a championship?

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

