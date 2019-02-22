For the second time in less than a month, corporate coziness has contaminated the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Following the sloppy rollout of the new Miller Park stadium naming rights with American Family Insurance, we now have American Family Fields of Phoenix. Surprise.
As a season seat holder and loyal fan for more than 65 years, I have never been more disappointed in the Milwaukee Brewers. For weeks, we had been told the Maryvale complex in Phoenix would be renamed Brewers Fields of Phoenix. Suddenly, without a public announcement prior to the private ribbon cutting ceremony, the complex had become American Family Fields of Phoenix.
It is very curious the Brewers were less than upfront about how and when that decision was made, and what the financial arrangements actually are. So now we have this beautiful state-of-the-art complex that should be the pride and joy of Milwaukee Brewers fans everywhere, and nowhere in the name of the facility are either Milwaukee or the Brewers recognized. It's beyond comprehension.
Once more, cozy corporate deals made behind closed doors have replaced clarity and class. It's not only disappointing, it's disgusting.
Marlene Buechel, Verona