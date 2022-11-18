Brewers basketball seats were a bust -- Larry Dobie

American Family Field in Milwaukee is a wonderful place to watch baseball, but college basketball not so much.

Our group paid $94 per seat in the second row just beyond the first base dugout for the recent Wisconsin Badgers game there. We could not see the court because we were too low and our line of sight was blocked by the vendors at court side. We watched the game on the big screen.

Next time open up the upper deck so we can at least look down on the action. UW-Madison and the Brewers can do better.

The good news is we won and had a nice pre-game tailgate. By the way, where were all the other tailgaters?

Larry Dobie, Madison