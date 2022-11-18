 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Brewers basketball seats were a bust -- Larry Dobie

  • 0

American Family Field in Milwaukee is a wonderful place to watch baseball, but college basketball not so much.

Our group paid $94 per seat in the second row just beyond the first base dugout for the recent Wisconsin Badgers game there. We could not see the court because we were too low and our line of sight was blocked by the vendors at court side. We watched the game on the big screen.

Next time open up the upper deck so we can at least look down on the action. UW-Madison and the Brewers can do better.

The good news is we won and had a nice pre-game tailgate. By the way, where were all the other tailgaters?

Larry Dobie, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics