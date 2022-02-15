Brenda Schmidt: Kohl Center fans aren't providing home court advantage

Usually playing any sports game at home is an advantage -- the fan base is overwhelmingly on your side, and home court just gives you more confidence.

That's not what I witnessed Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison as the Badgers' men's basketball team took on Rutgers. Throughout the game and especially in the final minutes when we were down by four points, the crowd was quiet with no energy. These fans need to wake up, get on their feet, get loud and support the players -- get excited when we take the lead.

The Kohl Center offers little home court advantage because of our sleepy fans. Watching a college game at other Big 10 arenas with a loud rowdy fan base is exciting. Let's start selling tickets to real Badgers fans who are willing to get out of their seats, cheer on the players and show some support for the players with more than just their wallets.

Brenda Schmidt, Mount Horeb