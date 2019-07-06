The recent State Journal article "Dog-breeding plan fought in Spring Green" about dogs being bred for the sole purpose of experimentation has raised the ire of anyone with a human soul.
The conditions these dogs could face would be deplorable. These unfortunate hounds could endure animal testing of products, drugs and medical procedures beyond imagination.
The owner of this facility is a local veterinarian who claims to have the best interest for these dogs. But how can she actually care about these dogs when she knows their daily existence will be cruel, and their fate unnatural.
Please. Treating animals with such disrespect is unconscionable and wrong. So is exploiting these innocent dogs for financial gain. The vet's plea of compassion for animals is hollow.
Animals feel emotional loss, pain and suffering. They expect our trust. The practice of using hounds as guinea pigs is unnecessary, because only a small percent of research uses dogs. So why use dogs at all?
Carol Thiel, North Freedom