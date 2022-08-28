Breastfed babies have unique needs -- Anne Eglash

The Aug. 20 parenting advice column discussed infant feeding frequency. As a breastfeeding medicine physician with the UW Breastfeeding Medicine Clinic, I would like to add clarifications to this article.

Some of the information pertained only to formula-fed infants, not to breastfed infants. Breastfed infants should be fed according to their feeding cues, as suggested. The biggest difference among breastfed and breastmilk-fed infants is that they should not be expected to drink eight ounces at a time after six months of age. Breastfed infants typically drink 3 to 5 ounces a feeding, even after six months of age, because it is normal for breastfeeding parents to produce approximately 3 to 5 ounces every three hours.

Infants of mothers with high milk production might drink more at one time, but it should not be expected. In addition, it is important to understand that stools and voids do not determine adequate weight gain, but instead reassure that the infant is adequately hydrated. Only a weight check can verify adequate infant weight gain. Whenever a lactating parent has a concern about infant intake, the infant should be seen for a weight check, rather than relying on stools and wet diapers for reassurance.

Anne Eglash, Madison