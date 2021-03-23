Break villain vs. victim narrative -- Bob Drane

Today’s “evil America” narrative requires villains, victims and saviors.
The designated “villain” now is the “straight white male,” privileged, un-woke and likely a pro-capitalist Republican. Meanwhile, the “victims” are various identity groups based on intersections of gender, race, ethnicity, income, sexual orientation and more -- supposedly deprived of life, liberty and happiness by “systemic prejudices” and left without the personal agency to succeed on their own.
Enter the “savior,” a new political majority in Washington promising a progressive cultural revolution, reversing prior executive orders, correcting constitutional flaws, pumping in trillions of added tax dollars on nanny-state programs to reengineer society, and “canceling” current cops and past villains, from Abraham Lincoln to Dr. Seuss. In turn, this further divides the public and amplifies hatred, all in service to partisan politicians, not we the people.
But is America actually as evil as they say? I think not.
Yes, chattel slavery was a mortal sin. Our playing fields are not yet perfectly level. Many citizens face overwhelming burdens and need more help. Still, look around at the remarkable successes we see across our diverse population, achieved not by Washington mandates but by personal ingenuity, hard work and comity.