Brar has been best mayor of Middleton -- Edith Sylvester

Gurdip Brar deserves a second term as Middleton's mayor.
From the time he arrived in Middleton in 1982 he has been a prolific volunteer in our community, organizing the Key Club in the high school, the Builders in Kromrey Middle School, and the K-Kids at Elm Lawn. He has awards for outstanding service with the Boy Scouts, Middleton youth soccer club, Good Neighbor Fest and the Kiwanis Club.
A scientist, he has worked hard to make Middleton a leader in solar and wind energy. Environmental protection is one of his passions. His top priority is serving the people. He is not in the pockets of developers. He is a living example of a good neighbor in our city.
In a column in the local newspaper, he writes about Middleton issues. He provides contact information and encourages citizens to share their concerns or suggestions. He does not tell you what you want to hear. He listens, acts and gets results.
For example, leaves were picked up well after the cut-off date last fall, even though they had to be pried from the frozen ground. He sees that we get the services we need, and has fought against "feel good" spending by city council members.
Please vote to reelect Brar, the best mayor in the past 55 years that I have lived in Middleton.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton