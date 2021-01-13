Brandi Grayson is more than just well-intentioned -- Patricia Finn

Madisonians have spent the better part of the last months and years wringing our collective hands about the lack of equity in our community. How could our well-intended efforts have reaped so little?
Too often, policy is driven by theoretical ideas of what it takes to lift people up, create affordable housing or improve opportunities for all. But the time has come to elect policymakers who have not only the theoretical analysis but also the lived experience to advocate and drive real change in our communities.
We need leaders who understand and work within a theoretical framework that is centered around the trauma caused by racial disparities. Brandi Grayson is one of these people. Grayson's theoretical foundation is centered on Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome, which helps her to successfully address the trauma plaguing Black lives. This knowledge in conjunction with her breadth and depth of real-life experience -- not only personally, but as the founder of Urban Triage -- ensures we can move beyond well-intentioned and fulfill the promise of an equitable Madison.
Please join me in supporting Grayson for Madison City Council in District 14. As a policymaker, she is the complete package.
Patricia Finn, Madison