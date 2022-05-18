Brain-dead fetus isn't human life -- Robert E. Miller

Everything any human knows is stored in their brain cells. All of human life exists in human brain cells. Without a functioning brain, human life does not exist. Without a functioning brain, a fetus is only a biological entity, it is not a human life.

A fetus is legally brain dead for about the first 24 weeks of most pregnancies. Therefore, it is both reasonable and ethical to allow a woman to choose to end her pregnancy at least until the 20th week of her pregnancy. When an abortion is performed during the time a fetus is brain-dead, it is comparable to turning the machinery off for a brain-dead adult.

A brain-dead fetus is a biological entity, it is not yet a baby, it is not yet a human life. The woman carrying a brain-dead biological entity should always have the right to turn off her machinery by stopping the blood flow to the biological entity she and a partner have created. It is totally wrong to require her to carry a brain-dead fetus to full-term if she chooses not to do so.

Any woman considering termination of her brain-dead fetus, of course, should consult with her physician or with someone at Planned Parenthood.

Bob Miller, Madison