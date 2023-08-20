Justice Rebecca Bradley has decided to further undermine confidence in the Wisconsin Supreme Court by suggesting a case is rigged if another justice (Janet Protasiewicz) does not recuse herself.

I hope and expect all judges to listen to the merits of a case and decide based on law the outcome. Explain the decision in the opinion or dissent. Does the Republican State Leadership Committee spending over $100,000 in Bradley's 2016 election mean she must recuse herself from any case involving the Republican Party?