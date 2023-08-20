Justice Rebecca Bradley has decided to further undermine confidence in the Wisconsin Supreme Court by suggesting a case is rigged if another justice (Janet Protasiewicz) does not recuse herself.
The problem is there are no recusal rules. Bradley did not support such rules in 2017 when former Justices Janine Geske, Louis Butler and more than 50 other retired judges argued for such a rule. If those recusal rules had been adopted, Bradley might not have been able to side with a donor in a case involving the development of a golf course in Kohler Andrae State Park. She was the deciding vote and wrote the opinion.
I hope and expect all judges to listen to the merits of a case and decide based on law the outcome. Explain the decision in the opinion or dissent. Does the Republican State Leadership Committee spending over $100,000 in Bradley's 2016 election mean she must recuse herself from any case involving the Republican Party?
David Newman, Madison