LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Brad Pfaff is the right pick for Congress -- Robert Wojnowski

In the recent primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat of Wisconsin, I did not vote for Brad Pfaff. Recently, I was able to speak with Pfaff about his positions on issues.

Pfaff grew up and worked on a farm north of La Crosse and has the direct and longstanding experience of working in rural Wisconsin. Pfaff has served the people of rural Wisconsin in many ways and understands the challenges regarding the farming business. Speaking with Pfaff, you sense his conviction to rural Wisconsin. This is not a time to vote for a candidate who will be learning on the job.

Pfaff has challenged his opponent Derek Van Orden to a debate. Van Orden refuses to debate him and calls the debate a political stunt. Really? How is the debate discussing the needs of the people of the 3rd District a stunt? What does Van Orden have to hide?

Van Orden boasts about being at the Jan. 6 insurrection. He wanted to make sure that the people of Wisconsin had their votes negated. He is against woman's rights. He could debate and clarify his position.

Pfaff is the right choice.

Robert Wojnowski, Eau Claire

