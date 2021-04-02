Boycott states with unfair voting laws -- Al Jacobs

If every Black, Hispanic, and supporting white athlete refused to take a scholarship from any university in a state that suppresses minority voters, and every minority pro athlete refused to play for any professional team in these states, I believe we’d soon see a rollback of these horrible laws.

I would also like to see the NCAA, NFL, MLB and similar organizations refuse to hold any regional events in such states. I'd like to see good people pressure major corporations in those states to, in turn, pressure governors and legislators to rescind such laws and enact fairer ones.

It’s time for people of goodwill to band together to help rid states of excessive gerrymandering, and to overturn voter suppression and other heinous laws.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor