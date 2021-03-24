Boycott Sen. Ron Johnson's wealthy donors -- Toby Grabs

Sen. Ron Johnson is an embarrassment. His embrace of wild conspiracy theories, support of Capitol rioters and blatant racism have the country wondering what is wrong with Wisconsin.
Certainly we need to be more careful with our vote in Wisconsin. We were to blame for putting Donald Trump in the White House and twice sending Johnson to the Senate. But the real blame belongs to his campaign donors. Wisconsin voters, especially those hurting financially, are eager to believe the empty promises of prosperity spewed by Republican candidates Such as Johnson. Yet it is his donors who help him spread his lies far and wide.
I want the wealthy donors who helped get him in office to somehow be accountable, especially because most did so out of financial self-interest. So the next two years, every ignorant thing Johnson says will be my reminder to reread his list of donors. Then I will boycott their businesses.
Toby Grabs, Sauk City