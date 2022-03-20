Boycott oligarchs not Russian culture -- George Savage

The Madison Symphony Orchestra recently began a concert by playing the Ukrainian National Anthem.

By moving quickly to the anthem, the conductor, John DeMain, conveyed a sense of urgency. When it began, the full audience spontaneously arose in unison. You could feel the energy and the solidarity at that moment, with the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag projected onto the wall of pipes behind the orchestra.

I am certain that the majority of the audience felt, as I did, a deep, heightened awareness of the horror of war as well as the bravery of the Ukrainian resistance.

Kudos to the Madison Symphony Orchestra for reflecting this historical moment.

Kudos as well for not cancelling the Rachmaninoff piece, “Isle of the Dead.” A number of orchestras around the world are cancelling Russian music. Bad idea. Forgoing vodka may affect the Russian economy -- cancelling classical Russian music will not. Besides being mean-spirited, cancelling music sends the wrong message. We should not be striving to erase Russian culture, just the war criminals, especially Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who are in charge.

The symphony set just the right tone.

George Savage, Madison