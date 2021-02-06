 Skip to main content
Boulder's street should be model -- Russell Pope
I have been following the discussions about the possible transformation of State Street in Madison.

I support such an effort and would suggest that city planners consider the example set by Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. This highly successful effort has revitalized its commercial district. It has become more that a mere commercial area. It has become a place where friends and strangers meet, converse and enjoy a social experience.

Russell Pope, Middleton

