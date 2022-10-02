Both Senate picks are disappointing -- Aaron Bock

Once again, I’m thoroughly disappointed with most of my choices of candidates this election season, especially those for U.S. Senate. Both candidates -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes -- exemplify some of the worst traits of their respective political parties.

Johnson is a hard-right, science-denying, election conspiracy theorist. Barnes is a woke leftist who lied about his education and appears to support the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and cash bail. How on Earth did we go from Gaylord Nelson, Bill Proxmire and Russ Feingold to these two?

I’m tired of the same two choices every election cycle. And I’m disgusted that they seem to be running further from the reasonable center where I and many other voters reside. And I'm frightened that continuing to vote for them just provides further encouragement. It is long past time for the electorate to demand better.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains