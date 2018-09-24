Cynthia Tucker's Saturday column, "Republicans value political gain over the truth" was right on target. What is being done with the fast-tracking of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination is despicable.

I would, however, like to point out that Tucker doesn't go far enough. It is not only the Republicans who value political gain over the search for truth but the Democrats as well. This is evidenced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., waiting to disclose allegations of attempted rape until the most politically expedient time for her party. Personally, I am disgusted with the cynical opportunism displayed by every character in this farce.

Neither the Republican nor the Democratic Parties have set eyes on the moral high ground in decades, let alone been able to claim it. Politics in our country is insane right now, mostly because we keep electing members of these parties to office and expecting different results.

Let’s regain our sanity and vote for anyone but the candidates from these two parties. Don’t fall for the fallacy that a vote for an outside candidate is wasting your vote. That is a myth perpetuated by those who stand to lose their positions and does a disservice to our republic. Do your research, vote your conscience.

Tim Macy, Sun Prairie