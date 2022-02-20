Both extremes are happy to ban Mark Twain -- Andy Anderson

Banning books and censoring the history taught in schools are two examples of cancel culture practiced by both ends of the political spectrum.

Justification for this centers around the idea that our children should not ever have to feel uncomfortable. Words such as "fear," "leads to violence" and "feel guilty" are used to inspire an emotional response from those who already agree.

Some think we must ban whatever inconvenient truth makes our child uncomfortable or fearful or guilty.

Mark Twain's most popular and enduring books are banned in many places due to his use of what are now considered racially insensitive words. We are banning the work of a public figure who was a leader in changing public attitudes about race 120 years ago. Few people have read Twain's essay The United States of Lyncherdom -- not the 1923 version, sanitized after his death -- the original scathing condemnation of lynchings in Missouri in 1901. It was never published because it would have made the book-buying South uncomfortable.

Now we can cancel Twain and make both political extremes happy. Only the children lose.

Andy Anderson, town of Vermont