Both candidates lack clear plans -- Don Miner

After reading the Aug. 3 State Journal article about the future of Social Security, "Johnson: Programs need more oversight," I found that both Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his challenger Mandela Barnes lacked clear facts and reasonable plans for the future.

Johnson takes the stand that Social Security (and Medicare) should be subject to annual federal reauthorization because it is in danger of going bankrupt. Barnes takes the stand that Johnson wants to eliminate or restrict programs that are important to low-income people.

There is a difference between these programs and other federal programs such as education and defense, pointed out in the article as annual appropriations. The difference is that the individual recipients of Social Security receive that retirement benefit based on how much money they and their employer paid in specifically for them, whereas education and defense are funded by general tax dollars.

Second, the employee and employer contributions are 4.2% of the first $147,000 of 2022 income. There is no contribution above that level. The obvious solution here is to get rid of the income limit (there is no income limit on the contribution to Medicare). That will stabilize Social Security.

Instead of taking their antagonistic approaches of bankruptcy of the program vs. benefits for the wealthy, both candidates should discuss reasonable proposals to maintain this important program. Campaigns that run on facts and the plans of the candidates, rather than inferring motives to each other, are much more informative.

Don Miner, Madison