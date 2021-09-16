 Skip to main content

Border wall now stop health care -- Bob Israel
You thought Donald Trump's border wall boondoggle was only there to block people escaping repression, violence and poverty at home, or trying to reunite with family in the United States? Think again.

Now that the Mexican Supreme Court has declared that laws prohibiting abortion there are unconstitutional, it can be repurposed to keep women in Texas from sneaking across the border for health care.

I never imagined that our oft-impeached former president could muster such foresight in his campaign to deny women their rights. Talk about a stable genius.

Bob Israel, Madison

