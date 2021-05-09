Border trip won't fix migrant issue -- Derek Popp

So our Legislature that didn't meet for more than 200 days over the last year has decided that the national issue of migrants at the border is more important than working for the people of Wisconsin.
If they were really concerned about illegal immigrants, they could be concerned about it in Wisconsin. How many businesses and farms in Wisconsin are employing undocumented immigrants? The first step to solving the problem at the border is stopping employers in Wisconsin from hiring undocumented workers.
They could work to put the people hiring the undocumented in jail. Fines are just a cost of doing business. The workers get deported. But as we have seen more come to take those jobs, employers hire them because there is no risk to them because they can afford the fines.
Instead of providing real solutions, our lawmakers flew to Texas to bring light to an issue that they are not even working on in the Legislature. If our lawmakers want the president to do something at the border, they should write him a letter with some solutions. I fail to see how they or Gov. Tony Evers can do something in Texas about undocumented immigrants when they aren't getting rid of the "Help Wanted" sign in Wisconsin.
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb