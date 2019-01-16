Saturday's State Journal story "Report: FBI probed Trump link with Russia" reprinted a rumor of an anonymous leak to the New York Times wishing somebody would find something on President Donald Trump.
Guess what. For the millions of dollars that have been spent, all the ink, bytes and hours wasted, no collusion has been found between President Trump and the Russians. This manufactured quest is a wish sandwich, all bread and no meat.
A real story is at our southern border. Friday the president met with local, federal and state officials at the border and was told, again, about many illegal immigrants coming across each day. Some are from Mexico and Central America, others are from other parts of the world.
Our southern border is one of the most porous in the world, and it threatens the sovereignty of the United States. How many citizens need to be harmed by illegal immigrants before the newspaper reports the facts? What is the tipping point? This paper writes about the opioid epidemic, so help stop the flow.
It is time to forget the Trump/Russia non-event and focus on some of the real problems that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and their followers refuse to face. Step one -- build the wall.
Richard Wood, Cottage Grove