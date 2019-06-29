If you believe the fawning column in the June 23 State Journal "Mexican border deal a big win for Trump," from a state Republican Party operative, Kelly Ruh, you would think President Donald Trump pulled off a major diplomatic coup.
Mexico did agree to amp up its diligence to curtail the flow of immigrants from Central America passing through Mexico attempting to get asylum in the United States. And most would agree that expanded housing and certifying the asylum seekers in Mexico are proper. But the writer is wrong to state that the Democratic Party has been unhelpful in securing and stabilizing our southern border.
Over the years the Democrats have consistently been in favor of funding border security, including more funding for personnel, and for better and more effective surveillance technology. What the Democrats find needless is a supercilious Trump wall that most border experts find less effective.
It’s also unlikely that Mexico complied with our country’s desire for them to increase their security because of fear of President Trump's tariffs. These security agreements have been hashed out over the past months, and Republicans offered little support to implement the tariffs.
Nationwide business leaders talked President Trump down to a level of reasonableness.
Mark Quinn, Madison