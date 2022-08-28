 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Border crisis is killing children -- Tom Stalowski

The recent tragic deaths of two migrant children trying to cross the Rio Grande shows President Joe Biden’s cruelty.

With the enticement of the promise of becoming permanent citizens, the deaths of migrants trying to make it to the United States under Biden’s open border policy continue to climb every year. There were 566 migrant deaths in 2021 and already more than 600 so far this year.

This is a full-blown humanitarian crisis as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris simply refuse to address the crisis at the border. Neither of them has visited key areas along the border to see the risks these people are taking and the horrible conditions they are living in.

Their cynicism for the sake of politics has been fatal to the truly vulnerable. Blood is on their hands.

Tom Stalowski, Oregon 

