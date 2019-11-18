“OK, boomer” is a disparaging comment currently popular with millennials referring to baby boomers. As a boomer, I have to admit they have some legitimate beefs. One is climate change.
Boomers by and large have been part of the problem and have not necessarily been a force for change. Individuals can minimize their carbon footprint, but that is not enough. Catastrophic changes are predicted if we don’t do something significant now. Sweeping government policies are needed.
We are all aware that the fool residing in the White House is a climate change denier. It is clear we must elect someone else in 2020 to address climate change. We have no time to waste. I recently heard the suggestion that all boomers be required to write a letter to their grandchildren spelling out what they did to address climate change.
OK, boomers, what would you write?
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison