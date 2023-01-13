Boomers don't have good home options -- Jodi Sherman

While Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp lamented that baby boomers are not moving out of their homes in Monday's State Journal story "Where will we put new people?," boomers lament that there is nowhere to move.

Though purely anecdotal, a common conversation I’ve had with boomer friends in their 70s is that many of us would love to move if we had more choices about where to go. We’re not ready for apartments or independent living and are reluctant to pay for amenities we won’t use and spaces too small to occasionally have friends or family over. Many of us would like one-story living.

Assuming you could find a one-story condo on the market, the current cost of housing would likely have many of us paying a mortgage again. Whether the housing stock is new or old, the current cost of housing or apartments keeps many of us (young and old) glued to our current locations.

On a deeper level, as people around us are getting ill or dying, our familiar environments -- our homes -- help us to sustain our identities. The housing shortage needs deeper analysis and a longer view. By 2050, when the last boomers are gone, you should be planning now for the economic impact of a housing overage.

Jodi Sherman, Verona

The Mendota Marsh collection