We must stop influencers and absurd politicians from banning books from schools and libraries.

Books are not subversive, calculating, manipulative, dishonest, paranoid, self-serving, homophobic, divisive, prejudiced, antagonistic or oppressive. People are.

Books do not harm people. People harm people. And right now, a very small group of bigoted people, influencers and absurd politicians are doing a great deal of harm.

Speculative fiction is a category of fiction that encompasses many genres but is not limited to science fiction, fantasy, horror, superhero fiction, alternate history, utopian and dystopian fiction, and supernatural fiction (or combinations thereof). Right now, you are still able to read these words. But that could change.

This is reality.

Libraries are buildings or rooms containing collections of books, periodicals and sometimes films and recorded music for people to read, borrow or refer to. Schools are places of learning and educating. If you don’t like the book, don’t read it. If you are afraid your child will be unduly influenced by a book, be a parent to your child.

Libraries and schools don’t parent children. Parents do.

Books are under attack. Will you choose freedom and the ability to think critically? Or will you choose ignorance, intolerance, exclusion and censorship?

Gilda Smith, Madison

