The State Journal and other publications have documented the impact of trauma on children -- both locally and elsewhere. So many times the outcomes are permanent and tragic.
In recent years, first-responders throughout Wisconsin have addressed this matter to benefit the traumatized children they encounter. They do so through the power of a book. Over 100 police and fire departments in the state and the entire Wisconsin State Patrol carry children's books.
At the scene of a traffic accident, home fire or other crisis, these professionals engage with the child by providing an age-appropriate book and reading with the young boy or girl. This serves to comfort the child, and provide a distraction from the nearby chaos.
Thank you to Wisconsin first-responders for recognizing the potential consequences of traumatized children and for taking a simple but powerful step to mitigate negative outcomes.
Curt J. Fuszard, Middleton, executive director, REACH-A-Child