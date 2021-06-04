 Skip to main content
Bookmobile can open a larger world -- Michael R. Anderson
Bookmobile can open a larger world -- Michael R. Anderson

The May 29 story "Some reading for the road," about Ricardo Marroquin and the Madison Public Library’s Dream Bus, brought back some fond memories from my childhood.

Growing up in the 1950s on a 105-acre farm about a mile from the small unincorporated community of Franksville, my only access to a library was the bookmobile that came to the village every other Thursday. When it arrived, I would always eagerly walk to the bookmobile after school to check out some new adventures or history books geared for young readers.

My own world was very small, but that magic bus opened up a much larger world to me.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

