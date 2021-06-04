Bookmobile can open a larger world -- Michael R. Anderson

The May 29 story " Some reading for the road ," about Ricardo Marroquin and the Madison Public Library’s Dream Bus, brought back some fond memories from my childhood.

Growing up in the 1950s on a 105-acre farm about a mile from the small unincorporated community of Franksville, my only access to a library was the bookmobile that came to the village every other Thursday. When it arrived, I would always eagerly walk to the bookmobile after school to check out some new adventures or history books geared for young readers.