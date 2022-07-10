Booker and Cheney are winning ticket -- Donald R. Gray

Our country is a mess. Though our president is doing his best, both houses of Congress are battlefields between the Democrats and the Republicans.

Assuming that President Joe Biden doesn’t run again, perhaps we could try putting together a 2024 presidential ticket similar to what Abe Lincoln did in 1864?

Now take a deep breath. Why not create a coalition that would represent each of our two main political parties? You can pick your own candidates. But for example, why not Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., for president with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as his vice presidential running mate. Or vice versa.

My reasoning? Both are proven patriots -- a Democrat leaning heavily toward the left, and a Republican leaning heavily to the right. It includes one African American, the other a Caucasian. One is male, one female. Both are charismatic and thoughtful. They are in the prime of their political lives (Booker is 53, Cheney 55). They'd be our own modern team of rivals.

Would it work? Nobody knows, but it would be an interesting experiment. And just possibly, it might help get us out of our current political hostilities.

Donald R. Gray, Fitchburg