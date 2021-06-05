Book foretells of fascist future -- Bill Walters

With the recent call for a coup to overturn the 2020 presidential election and reinstate Donald Trump as president, the Sinclair Lewis book "It Can't Happen Here" is again of utmost importance.
It is a novel about the rise of New England politician Buzz Windrip, a demagogue who is elected president of the United States after fomenting fear and promising drastic economic and social reforms while promoting a return to patriotism and traditional values. Sound familiar?
It seems to be a novel Donald Trump has read, or at least some of his advisors have read. Many parts of the novel appear to be in Trump's playbook.
If indeed Trump has read this book, that's one of the few things I would agree with him on. It should be a recommended read for all, and perhaps a required book for school coursework.
At the time of its writing in 1935, the novel foretold the future rise of fascism in the run up to World War II.
On Jan. 6, 2021, it almost happened here. It still could. It still may. Knowledge is power. We need to be on guard.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg