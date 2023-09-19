Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and MAGA supporters have been pushing for book bans, "anti-wokeness” and keeping our younger generation from “feeling bad” about the evils of slavery and racism.

An analogy is quite appropriate to the situation: Take a young couple starting a family. They have a little toddler who is the center of their universe, and of course they would sacrifice anything to keep this little tyke from any harm. One event that could prove devastating to the young couple would be an accidental drowning of their precious child.

How would you advise them to keep their child from such a terrible fate? Would you tell them to keep their child away from deep water and avoid it at all costs? Or would you advise them to teach their child how to swim?

John Baumann, Madison