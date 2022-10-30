 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Bonus to municipal staff is shameless -- David Ahrens

I didn’t believe it when I saw the headline “Bonuses eyed for city workers." Despite a yearly wage increase of 6%, Madison's mayor has found a new way to win friends -- send out checks for $1,000.

My disbelief grew when I read that the checks would be issued in mid-February. Hmm. I wonder if the timing has anything to do with the mayoral primary election being in late February and the general election in April?

When the federal government sent pandemic checks along with a letter signed by then-President Donald Trump, I was disgusted but not surprised. I thought no one but Trump would try such a gimmick. Wrong.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison City Council President Keith Furman contend that the $1,000 checks are their way of showing appreciation for the work of city employees during the pandemic. That’s a nice thought. But this pricey expression of appreciation costs $3.4 million of taxpayers’ money, not theirs.

When Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposed a $1,000 payment for county employees, the County Board wisely turned it down. I hope the Madison City Council shows common sense and finds a less expensive means of expressing gratitude -- a card perhaps?

David Ahrens, Madison

