This election, mayoral candidates continue the ad nauseam debate about the need for affordable housing in Madison.

Not surprising, many of the proposed housing projects will be located near the county airport, promoting environmental racism and expanding the airport ghetto where we force low-income and families of color to live.

Why don’t our mayoral candidates think outside the box and suggest moving the 80-year county airport out of the city? After all, the airport consumes 3,500 acres and more than 5% of Madison’s land area, exposes thousands of mostly poor and minority residents to unhealthy noise, has contaminated our lakes and fish with PFAS forever chemicals, and is one of the largest, if not the largest, source of global warming in the city. These are costs to Madison residents not included in a plane ticket.

In 1994, Austin, Texas, relocated its 64-year-old airport and built the Mueller Community, a planned development with thousands of new homes. A courageous mayoral candidate could tackle our housing crisis, combat racism, house the homeless, reduce our contribution to global warming and make Madison a healthier and more desirable place to live. What’s not to like, except a longer drive to the airport for pampered rich folks?

Steven Klafka, Madison

