LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Body-worn cameras offer transparency -- Lyle Krall

  0

Very strong voices from across the United States want police departments be more transparent -- specifically on how the police officers are performing on the job.

I cannot think of any other solution that provides the optimal transparency of body cameras on police officers. This solution has been implemented in many police departments for years across this nation. The Madison Police chief wants it, but for some reason it gets constantly delayed in Madison. This has been going on for years and now a decision to even implement a pilot program it has been pushed out to April 19.

The Madison City Council needs to get on board and support the transparency push.

Lyle Krall, Madison

