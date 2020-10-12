Body cameras will help to build trust -- Ken Streit

A young woman saying she had lighter fluid thrown at her while being called a racial slur was a compelling story in Madison that received national media attention. But cameras demonstrated no data supported the story.
As Madison moves forward to improve relations among citizens and police, it is essential that body cameras be part of the data gathering so all circumstances and allegations can be thoroughly investigated and brought to a swift determination.
Ken Streit, Madison
