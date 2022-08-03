Bob Walton's group played big role in Monona Terrace -- James L. Hoyt

The State Journal's otherwise comprehensive series of articles on the 25th anniversary of Monona Terrace omitted a crucial ingredient in the efforts to get the facility built.

While the paper correctly noted that in 1990 then-Mayor Paul Soglin campaigned to build the center to help revitalize a struggling Downtown, the story missed an initiative that led the city to this point. More accurately, it was the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Bob Walton, president of ABS Global, that pushed to resurrect the lingering plan.

Walton mobilized a network of supporters including UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala, Morgan Murphy Media executive George Nelson, Wisconsin State Journal editor Bob Spiegel, Chamber of Commerce executive director Bob Brennan, and others. After Mayor Soglin and Gov. Tommy Thompson agreed to support the initiative and the referendum was passed in 1992, construction began two years later.

It's important the contributions of the key group Walton organized is given full credit for pushing to advance this wonderful project.

James L. Hoyt, Middleton