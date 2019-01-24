From Lake Superior to Lake Michigan, boating is a cherished pastime for many families across Wisconsin.
Yet while many are familiar with the personal benefits you experience during a day on the water, the important economic contributions of boating are lesser known.
According to recent research, the recreational boating industry generated a combined $4 billion in economic activity last year — and that's just here in the Badger State. Nationally in 2018, the industry contributed an estimated $170.3 billion to the U.S. economy, supporting 691,000 jobs and 35,000 businesses. With all this activity, boating has become an integral pillar of the American economy.
As a marine manufacturer producing six boat brands under one roof right here in Wisconsin, our company relies on a positive business atmosphere to remain globally competitive. Through recent legislation such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Modern Fish Act, lawmakers have worked to enact policies that allow my company to succeed and continue contributing to the Wisconsin economy.
Going into 2019, I remain hopeful that both federal and state policymakers will continue to foster a competitive economy that allows our company to continue producing high-quality, affordable products that allow families to enjoy the beauty of our waterways.
Rob Parmentier, Pulaski