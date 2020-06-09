Boarded windows are sad, not inspiring -- Gary L. Kriewald

In Madison, image trumps reality every time. So it's no surprise to see the boarded-up windows on State Street covered with "inspirational" messages with words such as "peace," "love," "justice" and "freedom" figuring prominently.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For every news story about the criminal destruction of property and the decimation of the livelihoods of small business owners, I've seen many more about the blissful healing process supposedly underway. Talk about putting lipstick on a pig.

It's bad enough to see restaurants and clothing stores wrecked and looted, but what about a performing arts center, an art museum and a bookstore -- places dedicated to celebrating and preserving our cultural heritage?

Madison's leaders will soon see a day of reckoning when the Black Lives Matter fanatics start demanding more -- much more -- than the condoning of violence and the demonizing of law enforcement. I predict the price we will pay for their appeasement will make the damage done to State Street look like a Sunday school picnic.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison