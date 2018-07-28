Recent letters to the editor and the State Journal's Wednesday editorial, “Cop question needs open, civil debate," were thoughtful in their strong support for education resource officers in our Madison high schools. These opinions have helped further the community debate in a civil, appropriate way. Thank you for spotlighting this issue, which has become too contentious.
Having listened to and heard important perspectives on both sides of the ERO issue, our elected Madison School Board should now make a public policy decision quickly so that community wounds will not continue to fester.
We need to work together to support our students, teachers and staff by focusing on the best possible recruitment and training of EROs. Then, they can meet the needs of all our students and serve the community well.
Barbara Arnold, former president and member of the Madison School Board