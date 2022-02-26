Board must address cellphones in school -- Barbara B. Arnold

The article in Tuesday's State Journal "'Unacceptable’: East High principal calls out students who filmed and watched fight" highlights an issue of concern raised in the East Side Progressive-Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools school board candidates’ forum last Sunday.

This yes-or-no question was asked at the end of the forum: "We hear reports that the use of cellphones in the classroom is out of control. Many students ignore teachers’ directions around phones. They play games, watch movies, text friends. This interferes in their learning and frustrates staff. Will you work to reduce the unlimited access that students currently have to their cellphones?"

All five candidates responded "yes" to this question.

School Board policy within the Behavior Education Plan states: "Use of any non-educationally required device, electronic or otherwise, that detracts from and/or disrupts learning of oneself, or others is prohibited."

Student cellphone use is a complicated issue, but it is one that needs to be addressed thoughtfully by the current board and the board elected on April 5, which will include at least two new members. As a former School Board president and strong advocate for policy accountability, my hope is a transparent review of this policy takes place immediately.

Barbara B. Arnold, Madison